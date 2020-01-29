Attorneys for Michael Flynn on Wednesday asked a federal judge to toss his guilty plea for lying to the FBI and dismiss the case against him.

Flynn’s attorneys say charges should be dismissed because of “outrageous misconduct” by prosecutors uncovered in the FBI’s handwritten interview notes from their 2017 interrogation of the former national security adviser.

“Only the dismissal of this prosecution in its entirety would begin to get the attention of the government, the FBI and the DOJ needed to impress upon them the ‘reprehensible nature of its acts and omissions,’” wrote Flynn attorney Sidney Powell.

