CAROLVILLE, Iowa — A pro-Israel super PAC began running a television ad here Wednesday that plants seeds of doubt about Sen. Bernard Sanders‘ health and ability to ride his “socialist” message to victory over President Trump.

It comes less than a week away from the first votes of the 2020 primary race being cast in the Iowa caucuses and with polls showing Mr. Sanders has surged into the lead.

The ad from the political arm of “Democratic Majority of Israel” features voters warning that Mr. Sanders cannot beat Mr. Trump.

“I like Bernie, I think he has great ideas, but Michigan, Pennsylvania, Iowa, they are just not going to vote for a socialist,” a voter identified as Michael Kuehner says in the ad.

Another voter, Darby Holroyd, says, “I do have some concerns about his health given the fact that he did have a heart attack.”

Mr. Sanders has bounced back since suffering a heart attack on the campaign trail in October, and his rivals have steered clear of questioning whether the 78-year-old is physically prepared for the job.

Mr. Sanders has argued that his far-left vision will help expand the electorate and beat Mr. Trump.

The ad, however, underscores how the more “centrist” Democratic fear that Mr. Sanders message could actually shrink their support, paving the way for Mr. Trump to win re-election.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.