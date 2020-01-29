The Trump administration on Wednesday launched a task force to tackle what is being described as an “epidemic” of abductions, abuse and violence against Native American women.

The task force, a joint operation of the Justice, Interior and Health and Human Services departments, held its first meeting in Washington and set its goals for addressing what Native American activists say is a long-ignored problem.

“Today marks a giant step forward,” Tara Sweeney, assistant secretary for the Interior Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, told reporters. “The epidemic of missing and murdered Native Americans continues to cast a necessary spotlight on the dire need for action.”

She said the task force intended to do more than putting a spotlight on the plague of violence against Native Americans, which is particularly widespread among Native American women.

More than 84 percent of Native women have experienced sexual, physical or psychological violence in their lifetime, according to data compiled by the National Institute of Justice.

A 2018 report by the Urban Indian Health Institute found that 506 indigenous women and girls had disappeared or been killed in 71 American cities in 2016.

“I have to say we have a large and important charge ahead of us,” said Katie Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general. “We are coming together to listen, learn and recommend solutions.”

Goals of the panel include systemizing the way tribal, local state and federal law enforcement report and manage missing and murdered cases, improve data collection, and reach out to the communities most affected by crimes against Native Americans.

The task force also announced its first listening session with Native American leaders at the National Congress of American Indians conference on February 12.

The session will be the first of several held around the country to discuss the scope of the problem with tribal governments.

Marcia Good, senior counsel to the Justice Department’s Office of Tribal Justice and a former prosecutor of Indian Country crimes, was named as the task force’s executive director.

President Trump established the task force in a November executive order.

The task force will report its preliminary findings to Mr. Trump in November with a final report due in 2021.

Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt will co-chair the task force that officials from both agencies.

The task force was created after Mr. Barr visited Native American reservations in Montana to speak with representatives from two tribes and local law enforcement. Mr. Barr said the government will commit $1.5 million to hire coordinators in 11 states were violence against Native Americans is most pressing.

None of those funds have been allocated to the task force. Ms. Sweeney said the panel is using existing resources to fund its activities and special funding had been allocated.

Other task force members include Terry Wade of the FBI, Laura Rogers, acting director of the Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women, and Trent Shores, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.