If the Senate calls former National Security Advisor John Bolton as a witness in the impeachment trial against President Trump it would open a Pandora’s Box that would leave the Senate gridlocked for months, the president’s lawyers told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin said if Mr. Bolton appears, it will be only fair that the president gets to call witnesses. He didn’t name who they might be, but former Vice President Joseph R. Biden or his son are possibilities.

Mr. Philbin said the House sped impeachment through on the cheap, and is trying to force the Senate to do the work House Democrats refused to do.

He urged senators to reject the entire impeachment case as a signal that Democrats goofed.

“For this institution, the real question is what is the precedent that’s going to be set for what is an acceptable way for the House of Representatives to bring impeachment of a president of the United States to this chamber?”

And he said senators had better prepare to get little else done, as witnesses are deposed, then heard by the whole Senate.

“This would drag on for months,” Mr. Philbin said.

