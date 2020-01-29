U.S. military officials in Korea are telling their Korean employees they may be laid off in April as a result of the stalled cost-sharing negotiations between Washington and Seoul.

“All (Korean) employees will receive notification letters of their potential administrative furlough before Jan. 31, 2020,” officials with U.S. Forces Korea said in a release.

About 9,000 Koreans citizens work for the U.S. military in that country. In accordance with U.S. law, the notification was provided two months in advance of the potential furlough date, officials said.

U.S. officials in Korea said they will run out of funds to pay for their local employees if the government in Seoul does not share the cost.

In October 2019, U.S. Forces in Korea gave officials with the Korean Employees Union a six month notification that furloughs might occur if a deal was not made between the two governments.

