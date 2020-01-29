QUITMAN, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man who police believe is shown on video firing four rounds from a pistol while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle has been charged with a misdemeanor.

Joseph Gage Smith, 18, was arrested Monday by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, WAPT-TV reported. A six-second video of the gunfire was shared more than 1,000 times on social media, according to the television station.

Deputies believe the video was recorded within the last several weeks.

Smith has been charged with shooting across a highway, which is a misdemeanor. He was booked in jail on a $400 bond. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.