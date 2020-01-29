The White House National Security Council told former presidential adviser John R. Bolton to delete classified information from his forthcoming book before it could be published, according to a letter sent to his lawyer on Jan. 23.

NSC senior director for records Ellen Knight told Mr. Bolton’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, that the book manuscript “appears to contain significant amounts of classified information.”

“It also appears that some of this classified information is at the TOP SECRET level,” she wrote in the NSC letter obtained by The Washington Times. “The manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information.”

Mr. Bolton’s manuscript has become the source of a furious partisan battle in the president’s impeachment trial, because it purportedly supports the Democrats’ impeachment case over Mr. Trump’s handling of military aid for Ukraine.

The letter indicates that Mr. Bolton’s lawyer spoke by phone to NSC officials about the manuscript on Jan. 22. People who leave their NSC jobs are required to submit to the NSC for pre-publication review any material that they plan to publish.

Mr. Bolton, a conservative hardliner on Iran and North Korea, served as the president’s national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. He said he quit; the president said Wednesday that he fired him.

The title of the book is “The Room Where It Happened.” It’s expected out in March.

Ms. Knight explained in the letter to Mr. Bolton’s lawyer that top-secret material is defined in an executive order as “information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave harm to the national security” of the United States.

She also reminded Mr. Cooper that Mr. Bolton signed a non-disclosure agreement as a condition for gaining access to classified information.

She said the manuscript “remains under review in order for us to do our best to assist your client by identifying the classified information within the manuscript, while at the same time ensuring that publication does not harm the national security of the United States.”

“We will do our best to work with you to ensure your client’s ability to tell his story in a manner that protects U.S. national security,” the letter states. “We will be in touch with you shortly with additional, more detailed guidance regarding next steps that should enable you to revise the manuscript and move forward as expeditiously as possible.”

