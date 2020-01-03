By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

Canandaigua, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a Thursday stabbing at a lakeside home near Syracuse.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said a 58-year-old woman died and a 60-year-old man was hospitalized after they were stabbed repeatedly.

The surviving victim identified the a man as the person who possibly committed the stabbing for deputies at the scene, The Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Henderson said a 67-year-old man was apprehended in Irondequoit.

The identities of the victims were not released. No charges have been filed against the man in police custody.

