Canandaigua, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a Thursday stabbing at a lakeside home near Syracuse.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said a 58-year-old woman died and a 60-year-old man was hospitalized after they were stabbed repeatedly.

The surviving victim identified the a man as the person who possibly committed the stabbing for deputies at the scene, The Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Henderson said a 67-year-old man was apprehended in Irondequoit.

The identities of the victims were not released. No charges have been filed against the man in police custody.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.