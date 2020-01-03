Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota says in a new TV ad released Friday that she’s the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate for people who are “tired of the noise and nonsense.”

“I’ve won in rural, urban, and suburban areas every time - even districts Donald Trump won,” Ms. Klobuchar says in the 60-second spot backed by a six-figure buy in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“If you feel stuck in the middle of the extremes in our politics and you’re tired of the noise and the nonsense, you’ve got a home with me,” she says.

Ms. Klobuchar recently completed visits to all 99 counties in Iowa ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses, a trek nicknamed the “full Grassley” after GOP Sen. Charles E. Grassley’s perpetual travels across his home state.

Her campaign said Friday she raised $11.4 million in the most recent fundraising quarter.

That’s more than double compared to the previous three months, though it’s still well back of the $34.5 million fourth-quarter haul from Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

Ms. Klobuchar, who is trying to pitch herself as a more moderate alternative to Mr. Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, is currently running in sixth place in Iowa, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.