By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Police in Illinois said customers or employees were stuck inside a bank with an armed robber Friday.

Police surrounded Heritage Credit Union in Rockford, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northwest of Chicago. The incident began around 2:30 p.m. CST.

Rockford police tweeted that the suspect “barricaded himself inside with one or more employees or customers.”

Police Chief Dan O’Shea said the man demanded that people leave the building but not everyone was able to get out.

“We’re trying to make to make communications with him with our crisis negotiation team,” O’Shea told reporters near the credit union. “No one is hurt at this point that we’re aware of. … Hopefully, we can resolve this peacefully and soon.”

