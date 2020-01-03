Sen. Bernard Sanders went after fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden in a new interview Thursday, saying the former vice president brings too much “baggage” to the 2020 race and won’t be able to generate enough enthusiasm to beat President Trump in the general election.

“It’s just a lot of baggage that Joe takes into a campaign, which isn’t going to create energy and excitement,” Mr. Sanders told The Washington Post. “He brings into this campaign a record which is so weak that it just cannot create the kind of excitement and energy that is going to be needed to defeat Donald Trump.”

“Trump will be a formidable opponent,” he said, because of his “strong base of support,” “the fact that he’s a pathological liar” and “because much of the billionaire class will be supporting him.”

The Vermont senator said Mr. Biden’s past support for issues such as the Iraq War, the bank bailout of 2008, and the North American Free Trade Agreement will hurt him in the general election.

“It doesn’t take much imagination to understand that Trump will be saying, ‘You see this guy? He voted for NAFTA,’ ” Mr. Sanders said.

His criticism against Mr. Biden comes during the last stretch of campaigning before the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3. Mr. Sanders announced Thursday that he had raised $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, topping his rivals and Mr. Biden, who raised $22.7 million in the same time.

