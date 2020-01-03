Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer condemned President Trump Friday for failing to consult with Congress before using force to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani via a drone strike on Thursday night.

The New York Democrat said on the Senate floor that Mr. Trump would need congressional approval, and the American people’s approval, before going to war with Iran.

“When the security of the nation is at stake, decisions must not be made in a vacuum,” Mr. Schumer said. “It is paramount for administrations to get an outside view to prevent groupthink.”

Mr. Schumer said no one will shed a tear for Soleimani’s death but the lack of advance consultation and transparency with Congress can lead to “hasty and ill-considered decisions.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier on Friday that senators ought to wait before judging the Trump administration’s action killing Soleimani.

The Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor that the Trump administration would soon brief senators and added that Soleimani was a threat not only to the U.S. but to the entire Middle East.

