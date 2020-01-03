Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey raised $6.6 million for his presidential bid in the fourth quarter of 2019, a slight improvement from the previous three months but still well back of the upper tier of 2020 Democratic contenders.

Mr. Booker’s campaign said they’re proud of their total, while also taking a shot at “artificial” thresholds that kept him from the debate stage.

“But to put it bluntly, we’re still behind the fundraising of a field of predominantly white candidates who have been able to haul in significantly greater sums of money or tap into their personal fortunes to fund their campaigns,” said campaign manager Addisu Demissie.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont paced the 2020 Democratic field in fundraising in the fourth quarter, bringing in about $34.5 million.

Mr. Booker had brought in about $6 million in the third quarter.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.