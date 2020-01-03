By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah prosecutors are dropping charges against a man accused of automobile homicide and other crimes in a Aug. 17 crash that killed a woman and her 16-year-old daughter sleeping in their parked truck in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The Salt Lake City County District Attorney’s Office dismissed charges filed in October against Manases Castillo of Layton, KSL-TV reported.

The office said in a statement that it believed when it filed the charges that Castillo was responsible for the crash but that new information now indicates otherwise.

Another person will be charged soon, the office said.

Brandilee Chacon and her daughter Sierra were sleeping when another vehicle went off a road and crashed into their truck.

