By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

DETROIT (AP) - Homicides in Detroit increased last year, while overall violent crime in the city was down, according to crime numbers released by the police department.

End-of-year statistics show 273 homicides were committed in 2019 - up from 261 the year before, Chief James Craig said Friday.

The 261 homicides in 2018 were the city’s lowest in 50 years.

Detroit’s 767 nonfatal shootings last year were more than the 755 in 2018, while robberies also were up in 2019 - 2,337 to 2,309.

But a 21% decrease in carjackings from 2018 to 2019 is “probably the most contributing factor” in the city’s 4% drop in violent crime, Craig said.

“I’m not waving a flag of success,” he told reporters. “But I will tell you - progress. Absolutely. But we can’t do it alone.”

Gang violence was responsible for an uptick in shootings in July and late November into December, he added.

“Crime is trending downward, while I oftentimes say ‘when its one homicide it’s always one too many,’” Craig said.

