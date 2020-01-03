Homeland Security said Friday there is as yet no real threat to the U.S. from Iran after this week’s American drone strike took out the Islamic Republic’s top general.

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the department, said he convened a leadership meeting Thursday and another Friday morning to assess the situation, and they don’t see any dangers — yet.

“While there are currently no specific, credible threats against our homeland, DHS continues to monitor the situation and work with our federal, state and local partners to ensure the safety of every American,” Mr. Wolf said.

The drone strike in Iraq killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and seen as the second most powerful person in Iran.

His death ignited frantic speculation about retaliation, and Iran fanned those fears by vowing retribution.

The State Department warned Americans to get out of Iraq immediately, and said it was shutting down consular operations there.

“U.S. citizens should not approach the embassy,” the department cautioned.

