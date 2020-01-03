President Trump said Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was planning to kill more Americans when the U.S. killed him in a drone strike Thursday night.

In his first public comments on the attack that has prompted Iran to vow revenge, Mr. Trump said Soleimani should have been killed long ago.

“General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught!” Mr. Trump tweeted. “He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself.”

The president said most Iranians aren’t sorry that Soleimani was killed.

“While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country,” he said. “They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!”

The president also said the U.S. for too many years has tried to negotiate with Iran.

“Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!” he said.

