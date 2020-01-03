Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts raised $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 — a dip from her total over the previous three months and behind the pace of several of her top 2020 Democratic presidential rivals.

Her campaign said Friday that the total came from 443,000 donors, with an average contribution of $23.

Ms. Warren, who raised nearly $25 million in the third quarter, said on Twitter that for all of 2019, nearly 1 million donors gave a total of more than $71 million to her campaign.

“I’m so deeply grateful for everyone supporting our campaign. Team Warren is ready to dream big, fight hard, and win!” she tweeted.

Her campaign had warned this week in the run-up to the Dec. 31 fundraising deadline that it had raised about $17 million during the quarter and might not be able to match the third-quarter numbers.

Among the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont brought in the most money in the fourth quarter with a $34.5 million haul.

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raised more than $24.7 million and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden raised $22.7 million.

