RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a federal agent’s shooting of a suspect near Rapid City that began with a car chase on the Pine Ridge Reservation last month.

The Rapid City Journal reported Thursday that the FBI is investigating what prompted the car pursuit and the reason for the shooting. Federal prosecutors will then decide if charges are warranted.

Authorities have released few details of the shooting Dec. 19. The suspect’s name, what he or she was wanted for, or the seriousness of the injuries all remain unanswered. The shooting officer’s name has not been released, either.

Several agencies were involved in the car chase, including the U.S. Marshals Service, the Highway Patrol, and the Oglala Sioux Tribe police.

