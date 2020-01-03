By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The deaths of three people found after an explosion and house fire in Ohio appear to be a suicide and double homicide, police said.

The preliminary investigation Thursday showed 42-year-old Gary Morris died because of his own actions, and the deaths of his 2-year-old daughter, Serina Morris, and her mother, 33-year-old Nerissa Distin, are being investigated as homicides, Columbus police said.

Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told The Columbus Dispatch at least one of the three died from a cause other than the fire, but he wouldn’t say who or share details.

Neighbors reported hearing a boom before seeing the blaze Wednesday evening at the family’s home several miles southeast of downtown Columbus. Firefighters responding to the scorched, two-story house later found the bodies.

Firefighters have said two other children lived at the home but weren’t there at the time.

