Conservative author and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi indicated to federal investigators that he had advance knowledge of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that complicated President Trump’s successful 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton, newly released documents showed Thursday.

Hundreds of pages of partially redacted FBI memos released under the Freedom of Information Act include notes summarizing a series of interviews conducted with Mr. Corsi by former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team as part of the investigation into the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Speaking to investigators in November 2018, Mr. Corsi suggested that he knew about the “Access Hollywood” tape — a 2005 recording in which Mr. Trump spoke crudely about grabbing women by the genitals — before it was released on Oct. 7, 2016, accordingly to the FBI’s notes.

“He remembered the line about Trump ‘grabbing by the genitals’ and being shocked by it. When it came out publicly later that day, Corsi was not shocked by it because he expected it,” the notes read in part.

The website WikiLeaks ultimately began published a tranche of private emails belonging to John Podesta, the chairman of Mrs. Clinton’s 2016 election campaign, shortly after the “Access Hollywood” tape was released.

American government officials have assessed that Russian hackers sourced the emails published by WikiLeaks, and the FBI had investigated whether anyone associated with Mr. Trump’s election campaign was involved in their release.

Mr. Corsi was admittedly in touch with several individuals involved in Mr. Trump’s election campaign, including businessman Ted Malloch and longtime strategist Roger Stone, although the special counsel’s investigation eventually concluded that the Trump campaign did not conspire or collude with Russia during the race.

