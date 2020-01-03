Biden accuses Trump of recklessness in killing Iranian general

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden criticized President Trump’s targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Thursday night, saying Mr. Trump “just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.”

“The administration’s statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran, but this action almost certainly will have the opposite effect,” Mr. Biden said. “President Trump … owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond.”

While Mr. Biden said he’s not privy to the intelligence involved, “Iran will surely respond.”

“We could be on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East,” Mr. Biden said. “I hope the Administration has thought through the second- and third-order consequences of the path they have chosen. But I fear this administration has not demonstrated at any turn the discipline or long-term vision necessary — and the stakes could not be higher.”

He said of the strike’s target, “No American will mourn Qassem Soleimani’s passing.”

“He deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents throughout the region. He supported terror and sowed chaos. None of that negates the fact that this is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region,” Mr. Biden said.

