By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man has been arrested on arson and cruelty to animals charges in connection with a 2018 Easter morning fire in Concord, New Hampshire authorities said Friday.

Christopher Vincent, 43, was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned Thursday on two felony arson charges and one felony cruelty to animals charge. He was being held without bail in Concord. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The fire happened on April 1, 2018, on River Road in Concord.

