By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl into Maine and for possessing firearms, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The FBI’s Southern Maine Safe Streets Gang Task Force investigated Justin English, 35, of Effingham, for trafficking in Effingham and in York, Maine. Investigators seized 200 grams of fentanyl, four firearms and money from English’s apartment in 2018 after getting a search warrant.

English, who was arrested, also forfeited over $28,000 in cash and over $45,000 in collectible coins to the government.

English previously pleaded guilty in September.

