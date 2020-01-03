By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A man extradited to the United States from Mexico in 2015 to stand trial in a 2008 killing for a drug cartel was sentenced Friday to life plus 15 years in prison.

A state District Court judge in Albuquerque sentenced Jaime Veleta for his October convictions for first-degree murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

Authorities said Veleta fled to Mexico after kidnapping Danny Baca from his home, killing him and leaving his burned body on a desert mesa south of Albuquerque. Baca was shot 22 times.

Baca was supposed to deliver a carload of marijuana and cocaine from Mexico to locations in New Mexico for the Juarez cartel but he instead sold some of the drugs for himself. .

Two other men pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Baca killing.

