By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing a Minneapolis woman after abducting her on New Year’s Eve, police said Friday.

The Star Tribune reports that search warrant affidavits allege that Monique Baugh, 28, was found in an alley with duct tape wrapped around one of her wrists. A 41-year-old man was booked on probably cause murder but has not been formally charged, police said.

Court documents show that Baugh, a realtor, was kidnapped by someone driving a U-Haul rental truck while she was showing a home in Maple Grove. Authorities believe her killing is tied to an alleged drug rivalry between the suspect and Baugh’s boyfriend, who was also shot on New Year’s Eve. He survived.

TOP STORIES
Iran on notice: This is Trump, not Obama
Rep. Ilhan Omar says Dems are outraged by Trump's assassination of 'a foreign official'
Trump to terrorists: 'We will find you, we will eliminate you'

Longtime community activist Al Flowers said Baugh’s killing was “particularly brutal” and should not go unchallenged.

kidnapped by someone driving a U-Haul rental truck while she

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide