By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

ST. PAUL, Neb. (AP) - A February sentencing has been scheduled for a man who took a plea deal in three central Nebraska crash deaths.

Jessie Scarlett, of Central City, pleaded no contest last month to vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide involving an unborn child. Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchange for Scarlett’s pleas, Howard County District Court records say. His sentencing is set for Feb. 3.

The crash occurred July 10 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Nebraska Highway 58, north of St. Libory. An eastbound pickup truck driven by Scarlett didn’t halt at a stop sign and rammed into a pickup headed north on U.S. 281, authorities said.

The crash killed the two people in the northbound truck: 48-year-old Eric John and 41-year-old Tara Roy, both of Dannebrog. A passenger in Scarlett’s pickup, 19-year-old Brianna Loveland, also was killed. Authorities say Tara Roy’s unborn child died as well.

