HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man was sentenced Friday to nearly six years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring that distributed heroin and cocaine in the southeastern parts of the state.

Royshawn Allgood, 30, of New London, was also sentenced in federal court in Hartford to five years of probation.

Allgood was one of 11 people arrested in February following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of narcotics and illegal possession of firearms in southeastern Connecticut.

The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases and seizures of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, and firearms. Allgood received narcotics from another member of the conspiracy and then distributed the drugs to users and other street-level distributors, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty in June.

