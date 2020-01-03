FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Constitutional officers who were elected in November will be sworn into office next week, Kentucky officials said.

An inaugural ceremony is planned Monday morning at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.

Those taking the oath of office include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor Mike Harmon, Treasurer Allison Ball, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Secretary of State-elect Michael G. Adams.

It will be the second term for Harmon, Ball and Quarles. Cameron was appointed in December to fulfill the term of his predecessor, Andy Beshear, who was elected governor and took office last month.

Adams will take office Jan. 6.

