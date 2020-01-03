ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) - A leading challenger of an embattled New Mexico state senator convicted of drunken driving has acknowledged he also has a DWI conviction from his younger years.

Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo has challenged state Sen. Richard Martinez for his seat in the Democratic primary, KOB-TV reported Thursday.

Martinez, 67, was found guilty last month of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving, officials said.

Jaramillo said he was charged in 1996 when he was 18.

In a statement, Jaramillo said he took responsibility for his actions as a college freshmen.

Martinez was found guilty of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving in connection with a June car crash. Police said Martinez’s car hit another vehicle that was stopped at a red light, injuring Martinez and two people in the stationary vehicle.

Martinez has stepped down from Senate leadership roles but refused to step down from his seat.

