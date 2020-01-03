By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officers haven’t made any arrests in a fatal stabbing in Missoula after the suspect made a self-defense claim, Missoula police said.

An 18-year-old Ravalli County man died late Wednesday after being stabbed several times near the Southgate Mall in Missoula.

All the involved parties have been interviewed, police said Thursday.

“No arrests have been made due to our statutory obligation to investigate claims of self-defense, as alleged in this case,” police spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said in a statement.

The homicide investigation continues and police will turn over their findings to the Missoula County attorney’s office to determine whether any charges will be filed.

The victim’s name has not been released.

