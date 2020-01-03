By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone County officials have released the name of a Billings woman who investigators say was beaten to death before her body was found in a crashed sport utility vehicle driven by her husband.

The body of Celia Scheihing, 72, was found in the crash Tuesday afternoon near Billings, Coroner Rich Hoffman said. An autopsy determined she was already dead when the SUV crashed into a power pole and that she likely died earlier Tuesday, police Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a statement.

Scheihing’s husband was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. He has not yet appeared in court.

The Montana Highway Patrol is aiding with the investigation.

