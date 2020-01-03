By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

ROCKY GAP, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a driver was shot on a highway by someone traveling in another car.

WCYB reports that the shooting occurred early Friday morning on I-77 near Rocky Gap. The wounded driver suffered serious injuries.

State police said the man was traveling north on I-77 in a Toyota Corolla near mile marker 63. Another driver in a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up next to his vehicle and fired a gun.

The minivan driver continued on I-77 towards West Virginia. The Toyota driver pulled over and called 911. He was taken to a hospital.

