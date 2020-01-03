By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say they’re investigating after a homeowner said he shot someone who broke into his home.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that they received a 911 call about 6:20 a.m. Thursday from the town of Gibsonville. It’s about 30 minutes east of Greensboro.

The homeowner told responding deputies that he fired his gun at a burglar. The suspect was later found and is being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

