By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

SHERWOOD, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas authorities said Friday two individuals have been arrested in connection with two people found slain and the disappearance of a 6-year-old that prompted an Amber Alert.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Sherwood Police said Napoleon Haire Jr, 33, and Brandi Beth Purtle, 20, were arrested on charges related to the deaths of Steve K. Lutman and Britney Alyse Belle. Lutman and Belle were found dead at a Sherwood home Friday morning.

Haire faces charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor. Purtle is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and hindering apprehension.

Haire was arrested in North Little Rock after police found him with Julian Boyd, a 6-year-old boy who had been reported missing Friday morning. An Amber Alert issued earlier said police believed Boyd was with Haire, and authorities said they believed he was armed and dangerous.

Police said they’re also searching for Gabrielle Marie Hill, 26, who is also connected to the case.

