By Associated Press - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - An underage driver and passenger were taken to the hospital on Friday after the driver slammed into a house in a stolen car, police in St. Petersburg said.

Police were called around 5 a.m. Friday after the car hit the house. Investigators learned that the 14-year-old driver had stolen the car from a family friend before losing control of the vehicle and crashing.

Both teens were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

TOP STORIES
Director Ron Howard: Hollywood sees Trump as 'morally bankrupt egomaniac'
Obama launches 2,800 strikes on Iraq, Syria without congressional approval
Iran's leader vows 'severe revenge,' while Democrats question the legality of U.S. strike

No one was home at the time of the crash. The house had some exterior damage, police said.

An investigation continues.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide