President Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised a record $463.6 million in 2019 and are starting the pivotal election year with $194.8 million cash on hand, officials said Friday.

The combined fundraising haul of $154 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 was boosted by Trump supporters’ reaction to the impeachment of the president, said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“President Trump’s unwavering commitment to keeping his promises to the American people has propelled us to break fundraising records again this quarter,” she said.

“Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade has only made support for President Trump stronger. His accomplishments combined with the largest grassroots, data-driven ground game in Party history puts the President and Republicans in prime position for victory on November 3rd.”

By comparison, the Democratic Party and then-President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign raised about $220 million in 2011, the year before he won a second term.The Trump campaign and the GOP raised about $85 million more in the fourth quarter than the Obama reelection effort did in the same quarter of 2011.

And the Republicans’ cash-on-hand total exceeds Mr. Obama’s money in the bank in 2011 by more than $200 million.

“President Trump’s campaign and the RNC are working hand-in-hand to re-elect the president and help Republican candidates up and down the ballot,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. “The president’s record of accomplishment has inspired unprecedented grassroots support which will translate to his own re-election and resounding victories for Republicans from coast to coast.”

Since the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry began in September, the RNC has gained about 600,000 new digital and direct-mail donors across four fundraising committees.

The RNC and Trump campaign are continuing to target vulnerable House Democrats who voted for impeachment as part of the “Stop the Madness” campaign in 30 districts that Mr. Trump won in 2016. Since impeachment began, they have held more than 140 events across the country targeting congressional Democrats and gubernatorial candidates, ranging from protests to volunteer training sessions.

The Trump campaign and RNC said they have spent nearly $11 million on TV and digital ads as part of the nationwide anti-impeachment push against vulnerable Democrats.

