The State Department and Department of Homeland Security are now prohibiting the use of the Chinese-owned social media application “TikTok” on government-issued devices.

The social media app’s video posts have made it a popular attraction for younger Americans, but the federal government is blocking its employees’ use of the tool amid cybersecurity concerns.

“The TikTok App is not approved on Government Furnished Equipment (GFE) within the State Department,” a State Department spokeswoman said in a statement. “Employees are advised to only download approved commercial applications to their GFE.”

A DHS spokesman told The Washington Times that the “download or use” of TikTok is “not approve[d]” on any DHS-issued devices.

The DHS and State Department guidance is similar to the direction given by the Pentagon to its employees. Earlier this week, the U.S. Army also acknowledged its own policy shift to ban its soldiers from using the application. Previously, military recruiters used the tool to reach young Americans.

Such new action has followed lawmakers’ request that the intelligence community review the cybersecurity threat potential posed by the app and brief Congress. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Tom Cotton wrote the Director of National Intelligence in October to request an assessment of national security risks posed by TikTok and other China-based content platforms. Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, similarly wrote to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to request the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States investigate TikTok.

TikTok did not respond to request for comment on the DHS, State Department, and the military’s bans on its usage. The company did release its first-ever “transparency report” on December 30, with China absent from its details.

Eric Ebenstein, TikTok public policy head, wrote a blog post alongside the report saying the company thought transparency was important because “[W]hen people feel safe, their creativity can flourish.”

“TikTok is committed to assisting law enforcement in appropriate circumstances while at the same time respecting the privacy rights of our users,” Mr. Ebenstein wrote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.