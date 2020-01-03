By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A woman is facing charges for setting another woman on fire in Tennessee, authorities said Friday.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, 48-year-old Leila Dawson faces charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated arson and arson in the incident that occurred Monday. She was arrested Friday.

Dawson set the woman on fire inside of a duplex, and when firefighters arrived, they found the woman severely burned in the front yard, the fire department said.

The woman was in critical condition at the hospital Friday.

Video from a neighboring home shows Dawson leaving with smoke coming out of the doorway as she backed out of the driveway, the fire department said.

It was not immediately clear if Dawson has retained an attorney.

