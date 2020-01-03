The Trump administration on Friday urged the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to stay out of the impeachment fight and not compel former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Hashim Moopan, a Justice Department attorney who is representing the administration, said the court should not insert itself into the dispute between the executive and legislative branches.

“This court should not be referring whether the president is acting totally unusual or Congress is acting totally unusual,” he told the three-judge panel.

Mr. Moopan said if the court weighs in on whether Mr. McGahn should testify, it risks “undermining the public confidence.”

The House Judiciary Committee last year subpoenaed Mr. McGahn, saying they wanted to hear about President Trump’s attempt to fire ex-special counsel Robert Mueller. Committee Democrats say the attempted removal of Mr. Mueller could amount to obstruction of justice, necessitating additional articles of impeachment.

Mr. Trump pressured Mr. McGahn to fire the special counsel over alleged “conflicts of interest,” according to the Mueller report. Mr. McGahn refused to do so and nearly resigned in protest.

Mr. McGahn ultimately left the administration in 2018, more than a year after he was pushed to fire Mr. Mueller.

The administration has ordered current and former officials not to comply with congressional requests for testimony and documents. Mr. McGahn has followed suit, bucking the subpoena.

Megan Barbero, an attorney for the Judiciary Committee, said the court must settle the dispute because staying out of the fight would give the executive branch too much power.

Ms. Barbero also said the committee needs Mr. McGahn’s testimony for additional investigations into Mr. Trump. Democrats have repeatedly claimed the bid to fire Mr. Mueller amounted to obstruction of justice.

Although one of the two articles of impeachment passed by the House last month was for obstruction of Congress, Mr. Trump has not been impeached on obstruction of justice charges.

