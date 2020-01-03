By - Associated Press - Friday, January 3, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) - The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.

The Americans will move training to a site in the United States that has not yet been determined. They will be use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica in Feb. 1 at Carson, California.

TOP STORIES
Tulsi Gabbard: Trump committed unconstitutional 'act of war' with killing of Soleimani
Director Ron Howard: Hollywood sees Trump as 'morally bankrupt egomaniac'
Sanders to Iowa Voters: President Trump 'put us on the path to another war'

The USSF said it hopes to train in the future at Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide