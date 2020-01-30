Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. A STRIKING SHIFT FROM ‘PERFECT’ DEALINGS WITH UKRAINE Trump’s legal team is asserting at his Senate trial that a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors - even if proven - could not be grounds for his impeachment.

2. DEATH TOLL RISES FROM CHINA VIRUS At least 170 are dead and more countries reported infections as foreign evacuees from hard-hit Wuhan return home to medical observation and even isolation.

3. WHAT TRUMP HAS BEEN QUIET ABOUT Confidants say the president’s careful approach about the spread of a deadly new virus is designed to avoid upsetting the stock market or angering China.

4. INVISIBLE WAR WOUNDS NOW IN SPOTLIGHT Brain injuries suffered by U.S. troops after an Iranian missile attack in Iraq shines a light on a medical issue not fully understood but has affected hundreds of thousands over the past two decades.

5. ‘WE ARE COMPLETELY DEVASTATED’ Vanessa Bryant thanks people for the global outpouring of support since the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, one of their daughters and seven others.

6. TERROR ATTACKS PLUMMET IN PAKISTAN But concerns persist over Islamabad’s efforts to curb terror funding and lingering militant activity that could test any future peace agreement in neighboring Afghanistan.

7. TRUMP STEPS UP EARLY STATE EFFORT His reelection team sees it as a test run for its organizing prowess and to boost excitement for the president’s candidacy come November.

8. UNIVERSITY ENDOWMENTS A MIXED BAG A survey finds that most U.S. colleges made money on their financial investments last year, but their returns were tempered by a global economic slowdown.

9. YOU’RE LIVING A LITTLE LONGER Life expectancy in the U.S. is up for the first time in four years - about a month. The rise is due to lower death rates for cancer and drug overdoses.

10. WHO IS BLAZING A NEW TRAIL IN THE NFL San Francisco 49ers assistant Katie Sowers says being the first woman and openly gay coach to work the Super Bowl feels a bit surreal.

