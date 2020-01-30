More than 200 left-leaning lawyers plan to protest on Friday the Senate Republicans’ actions in the ongoing impeachment trial of President Trump.

The lawyers will gather on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning and hold a “silent procession” to the Supreme Court where they will share an open letter urging senators to adhere to their oath to do impartial justice.

The group of lawyers hails from 28 states, according to organizers of the protest from Lawyers for Good Government, which is planning the demonstration with Demand Justice, Lawyers Defending American Democracy, and Lawyer Moms of America.

“Every Senator swore to do ‘impartial justice’ as a juror in this impeachment trial. Yet, the Republican members refuse to allow witnesses, refuse to subpoena key documents, and many of them, including the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, admitted before the trial even began that they would not proceed as impartial,” said Traci Feit Love, Lawyers for Good Government executive director, in a statement. “We can no longer turn a blind eye to this unconstitutional display of a partisan, jerry-rigged trial. The precedent they are setting is potentially devastating for the future of our democracy.”

Mr. McConnell has disputed characterizations of the Senate’s actions as impartial.

Friday’s protest is anticipated to last approximately 90 minutes, beginning at noon.

