The impeachment trial veered deeply into politics Thursday as Democrats said President Trump can’t be trusted to be on the ballot this year — and Republicans accused them of trying to remove him in Congress because they know the voters would return him to the White House.

“We trust the American people to decide who should be our president,” said Eric Herschmann, one of the president’s lawyers, adding that if Democrats stopped “harassing” Mr. Trump, even more might get done.

He ticked off the president’s agenda of renegotiating trade deals, boosting employment, rebuilding the military and building a border wall — and pointed out the president’s approval ratings are at an all-time high for his three years in office.

He also cited a recent survey that Americans are happier with their situation now than they have been in 15 years.

“What’s really going on is he’s a threat to them, he’s an immediate, legitimate threat to them, he’s an immediate legitimate threat to their candidate because the election’s only eight months away,” Mr. Herschmann said.

Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, said if anything, voters should toss out Democrats for the way they ran the impeachment inquiry against the president, which denied him the role presidents are usually allotted.

“If the American people decide, if they’re allowed to vote, if the American people decide that they don’t like what’s happened here, that they don’t like the constitutional violations that happened, that they don’t like the attack on a successful president for purely partisan political purposes, then they can do something about it. They can throw them out,” Mr. Cipollone said.

Democrats countered that it’s Mr. Trump who soured the House process by refusing to cooperate with their inquiry, blocking witnesses and documents.

And the impeachment managers said Mr. Trump must be ousted now because he’s already shown an interest in trying to “cheat” in the 2020 election when he sought a Ukrainian investigation into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, one of his potential Democratic opponents.

“President Trump must be removed from office because his his ongoing abuse of power threatens the integrity of the next election,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, conductor of Democrats’ impeachment effort.

He said the next election can’t be the check on the president “when the president is trying to seek to cheat in that very election.”

