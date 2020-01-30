By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 30, 2020

MURRAY, Utah (AP) - A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in a suburban Salt Lake City home on Thursday, police said.

The boy was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by a family member after the shooting in Murray City and then air lifted to Primary Children’s Hospital, where he was in stable condition with a non life-threatening injury, officer Kenny Bass said.

The shooting was reported as being accidental but police still need to confirm that through their investigation, Bass said. It appears that the gun used in the shooting belonged to someone in the home.

