D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has endorsed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for the Democratic nomination for president, the Bloomberg campaign announced Thursday.

“We can resolve our nation’s most pressing problems if we have the right leaders in place to turn innovative ideas into reality,” Miss Bowser said in a press release. “Mike Bloomberg is the only candidate who will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump and has a blueprint to rebuild America and improve the quality of life for all Americans. He is committed to giving every American a fair shot through his housing affordability and All-In-Economy plans, putting an end to gun violence with common sense reforms, and mitigating the causes of climate change. I have known Mike for many years and his long-standing commitment to making cities stronger, more prosperous, and inclusive is why I’m endorsing him for president.”

Miss Bowser joined Mr. Bloomberg at a campaign event Thursday morning in the District, where he announced his plan to tackle homelessness.

The Bloomberg campaign also announced that Miss Bowser will serve as a national campaign co-chair, advising the campaign on policy issues.

“There are two elected executives in Washington — the president and the mayor. One has broken promise after promise on the issues that matter. The other has emerged as a national leader on affordable housing, economic opportunity, sustainability, safe streets, good schools, and equal rights — and that’s Mayor Bowser,” Mr. Bloomberg said in a press release. “Washington, DC could not be in better hands, but she and local leaders around the country deserve a true partner in the White House — and that’s what I’ll be. I’m honored to have Mayor Bowser’s support and excited to welcome her as a national co-chair of our campaign to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America.”

