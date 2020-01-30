DES MOINES — President Trump on Thursday said that while his administration is creating jobs and killing terrorists, Democrats are consumed with a “deranged witch hunt hoax,” potentially offering something of a 2020 campaign mantra ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

“You know, we’re having probably the best years that we’ve ever had in the history of our country, and I just got impeached — can you believe these people? I got impeached. They impeached Trump,” Mr. Trump said at a rally at Drake University.

The president was speaking on the same day that his attorneys were defending him in his Senate impeachment trial back in Washington, D.C.

“While we’re proudly creating jobs and killing terrorists, congressional Democrats are consumed with partisan rage and obsessed with a deranged witch hunt hoax,” he said.

The president stands accused of trying to prod Ukraine into launching an investigation into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a potential 2020 rival, by withholding military aid to the country.

“The best trade deals, the strongest military, I took care of the vets … we got all these things and they impeach the president. No, that’s not going to work,” he said.

“Watch. Just watch,” he said. “They want to nullify your ballots, poison our democracy, and overthrow the entire system of government. That’s not happening, I can tell you that.”

