Drug overdose deaths in the United States dropped slightly for the first time in three decades, but fatal overdoses linked to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl rose, according to a report released Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The results, based on 2018 data, show mixed results in the nation’s drug war.

Overall, the number of drug overdose deaths fell from 70,237 in 2017 to 67,367 in 2018, a 4.1 percent decline, the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics reported.

The decline represents the first year-over-year decline since 1989-1990, according to the report.

Deaths linked to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and its analogues — substances chemically similar to fentanyl — increased 10 percent from 2017 to 2018.

However, the total number of opioid-involved deaths dipped slightly to 46,802 in 2018, down from 47,600 in 2017, according to the report.

Overdose deaths involving heroin dropped by 4 percent in 2018 while deaths from painkillers such as oxycodone and hydrocodone decreased by 14 percent.

Cocaine-involved deaths are increasing at a dramatic rate, tripling between 2012 and 2018, the report said. Deaths linked to methamphetamine jumped 30 percent during the same period.

The decline in overdose deaths has led to a slight increase in life expectancy in the United States in 2018, researchers said. The U.S. life expectancy in 2018 was 78.7 years. That’s an increase of 0.1 year compared to a life expectancy of 78.6 years in 2017.

Regina LaBelle, a former official in the Obama Administration’s Office of National Drug Control Policy, called the data encouraging, but she said it shows more hard work needs to be done.

“The slight decrease we’re seeing in drug overdose death rates in 2018 is a positive sign, as is the halt to the decrease in life expectancy in the US,” Ms. LaBelle said. “But we’re still a long way from declaring victory in our efforts to stem overdose death and addiction in this country.”

