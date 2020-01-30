Lawyers for a woman who claims President Trump raped her in the 1990s served a legal notice on the president’s lawyers Thursday seeking a DNA sample.

E. Jean Carroll, an advice columnist, said she had one of her garments tested for DNA and wants to see if the president is a match.

“The dress has been tested. We have the results,” she tweeted. “My attorney @kaplanrobbie has served notice to @realDonaldTrump’s attorney to submit a sample of Trump’s DNA.”

Ms. Carroll filed a defamation suit against Mr. Trump last November after the president denied her allegation that he had raped her in a department store dressing room in New York City in the mid-1990s.

The president said last June that Ms. Carroll was “totally lying” and he had “never met this person in my life.” He later dismissed a photograph showing them and their then-spouses standing near each other at a social event, saying he was “standing with my coat on in a line.”

“She is trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation,” Mr. Trump said, calling her story “fiction.”

Ms. Carroll has said that Mr. Trump sexually assaulted her at a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan sometime in 1995 or 1996. She didn’t come forward with her claim until June 2019, less than two weeks before her book was released.

Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, had a black wool dress tested, and a lab report with the legal notice said that DNA found on the sleeves was a mix of at least four people, at least one of them male, the Associated Press reported.

Several other people were tested and eliminated as possible contributors to the mix, said the AP, which obtained a copy of the lab report. The other names are redacted.

A personal lawyer for Mr. Trump did not return comment immediately.

