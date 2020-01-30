The House on Thursday approved two measures that would block spending additional taxpayer funds on military action in Iran without the expressed approval from Congress and to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force in Iraq.

The bills, introduced by California Democrats Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee, passed largely along party lines.

Eleven Republicans voted in favor of Ms. Lee’s amendment to repeal the 2002 AUMF, while four Republicans supported Mr. Khanna’s “No War Against Iran Act.”

The passage of legislation comes less than a month after the administration launched a fatal attack on a top Iranian general in Iraq. Iran responded with a salvo of missiles at a military base in Iraq that housed U.S. personnel.

Immediately following the spike in tensions between Washington and Tehran, lawmakers moved to restrict the president from further military action after Democratic leadership claimed the White House operated without congressional approval.

The 2002 AUMF was established following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and has cleared the way for the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, and used to justify additional military presence in the country.

Lawmakers have long agreed that a new AUMF is necessary and that the 2001 and 2002 versions now in place are badly in need of an overhaul. However, there is far less of a consensus on what should replace it and how much latitude to give the president.

Despite the victory for House Democrats, GOP leaders in the Senate are not expected to consider the legislation for a further vote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.